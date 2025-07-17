Starmer hits back at ‘rattled’ accusation over Labour MP suspensions

Sir Keir Starmer rejected comparisons to Sir Tony Blair when grilled over the suspension of Labour MPs due to their opposition of welfare cuts.

Sky News' Beth Rigby recalled how 47 MPs voted against the former Labour prime minister's welfare plans in 1997, but none had the whip removed.

It comes after the party suspended Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchcliff, and Rachael Maskell on Wednesday after they led a backbench rebellion over planned welfare cuts.

When asked why he was "so rattled" by the rebellion, the PM replied: "I'm determined that we will change this country for the better for millions of working people, and I'm not going to be deflected from that.

"Everyone was elected as a Labour MP on the manifesto of change, and everybody needs to deliver as a Labour government."