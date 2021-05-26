Dominic Cummings news – live: Johnson braced for damaging testimony as ex-adviser gives evidence on Covid
Downing Street is geared up for what is set to be a slew of potentially damaging accusations made today by the man who was once Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser, but has since become one of the PM’s most vocal critics.
Dominic Cummings is scheduled to appear before MPs this morning, at 9.30am, to give evidence at an inquiry into the government’s handling of coronavirus.
The former No 10 aide is expected to give details about everything from the government’s apparent intention to pursue herd immunity at the start of the pandemic – which home secretary Priti Patel denied over the weekend – and whether lockdown was enforced quickly enough.
In a drawn out thread of tweets, posted over the last week, Mr Cummings hinted he may have documentary evidence to verify his claims. But what he actually tells the joint inquiry of the health and science and technology committees remains to be seen.
It’s going to be a busy day for Dominic Cummings. One of the claims he is expected to make to MPs is that Boris Johnson justified delaying lockdown in the autumn by claiming “Covid is only killing 80-year-olds”.
The alleged comments expected to be attributed to Mr Johnson, reported by ITV News, come after other allegations that the prime minister said he would rather “let the bodies pile high” than other another lockdown – before the second wave took Britain’s death toll to over 150,000.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has the full report:
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK politics. As Dominic Cummings prepares to give evidence to MPs about the government’s handling of Covid, it is set to be a busy day inside Westminster.
