Dominic Cummings: 'Dept of Health was smoking ruin'

Downing Street is geared up for what is set to be a slew of potentially damaging accusations made today by the man who was once Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser, but has since become one of the PM’s most vocal critics.

Dominic Cummings is scheduled to appear before MPs this morning, at 9.30am, to give evidence at an inquiry into the government’s handling of coronavirus.

The former No 10 aide is expected to give details about everything from the government’s apparent intention to pursue herd immunity at the start of the pandemic – which home secretary Priti Patel denied over the weekend – and whether lockdown was enforced quickly enough.

In a drawn out thread of tweets, posted over the last week, Mr Cummings hinted he may have documentary evidence to verify his claims. But what he actually tells the joint inquiry of the health and science and technology committees remains to be seen.

