Matt Hancock is to face MPs in the Commons this morning after he was accused by Dominic Cummings of lying repeatedly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The health secretary will answer an urgent question tabled by his opposite number, Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth, at around 10.30am.
In an explosive seven-hour testimony yesterday, Mr Cummings said the health secretary should have been fired for at least “15 to 20 things” including “lying” to officials.
Answering MPs’ questions at a joint inquiry into the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the former No 10 adviser credited some officials in the department of health, but insisted they “were terribly let down by senior leadership”.
After dodging questions from reporters in the morning, Mr Hancock later said he had not seen Mr Cummings's “performance” in full and disputed the ousted aide’s version of events as well as his claims.
How much trouble is Hancock in?
Below is a recap of the claims Cummings made against Matt Hancock yesterday.
For a Cabinet minister - or any MP for that matter - it doesn’t get much more serious than being accused of knowingly lying to officials and the public.
But that’s exactly what Cummings did on the record yesterday (Hancock denies the allegations), and his claim is all the more potent given we are in living through the biggest public health crisis in living memory.
There is no doubt that Cummings was partly on a revenge mission yesterday, but as someone who was at the heart of government throughout the pandemic, his testimony should be given serious consideration.
And if his claims against Mr Hancock are true and can be substantiated, then it would surely make the health secretary’s position untenable.
Boris Johnson will not want to be seen as giving into Cummings’s demand by immediately sacking or moving Mr Hancock. But as the PM comes under increasing pressure over his handling of the pandemic, that could well change.
My colleague Adam Forrest has taken a look at the challenges facing the embattled health secretary:
