Hancock should have been fired for at 'least 15-20 things', Cummings says

Matt Hancock is to face MPs in the Commons this morning after he was accused by Dominic Cummings of lying repeatedly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The health secretary will answer an urgent question tabled by his opposite number, Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth, at around 10.30am.

In an explosive seven-hour testimony yesterday, Mr Cummings said the health secretary should have been fired for at least “15 to 20 things” including “lying” to officials.

Answering MPs’ questions at a joint inquiry into the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the former No 10 adviser credited some officials in the department of health, but insisted they “were terribly let down by senior leadership”.

After dodging questions from reporters in the morning, Mr Hancock later said he had not seen Mr Cummings's “performance” in full and disputed the ousted aide’s version of events as well as his claims.