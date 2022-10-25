Rishi Sunak re-installs Dominic Raab as justice secretary and deputy prime minister

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Dominic Raab in his former posts of justice secretary and deputy prime minister.

Mr Raab was sacked by Liz Truss, who also shelved his Bill of Rights after he vocally backed Mr Sunak in his first Conservative leadership bid.

Parts of the divisive law, which would abolish and replace the Human Rights Act, were being taken forward by the Truss government but it could now be reconsidered in full.

Mr Raab generated further controversy during his initial one-year tenure as justice secretary after refusing to negotiate with barristers’ amid an escalating strike that disrupted at least 15,000 crown court hearings between April and September.

After just weeks in office, his successor Brandon Lewis met with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) and negotiated a deal on legal aid payments that ended the action.

Mr Lewis announced his resignation following Mr Sunak’s formal appointment as prime minister on Tuesday, with a letter calling prison, probation and court staff “hidden heroes”.

“We have taken a big step forward in confronting the courts backlog and ensuring that victims get access to the justice they deserve,” he added.

“The critical importance of the whole justice system to our country cannot be overstated. It underpins all we do, all we achieve and all we believe in.”

The post of justice secretary has been one of the most disrupted in recent times, changing hands nine times in just over seven years.

Mr Raab was first made justice secretary by Boris Johnson in September 2021, having being removed from the foreign secretary post after being on holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.