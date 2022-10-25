Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak re-installs Dominic Raab as justice secretary and deputy prime minister

Appointment raises questions about whether shelved Bill of Rights will be brought back to parliament

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Tuesday 25 October 2022 16:37
Comments
<p>Dominic Raab was justice secretary for a year before being sacked by Liz Truss (Joe Giddens/PA)</p>

Dominic Raab was justice secretary for a year before being sacked by Liz Truss (Joe Giddens/PA)

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Dominic Raab in his former posts of justice secretary and deputy prime minister.

Mr Raab was sacked by Liz Truss, who also shelved his Bill of Rights after he vocally backed Mr Sunak in his first Conservative leadership bid.

Parts of the divisive law, which would abolish and replace the Human Rights Act, were being taken forward by the Truss government but it could now be reconsidered in full.

Mr Raab generated further controversy during his initial one-year tenure as justice secretary after refusing to negotiate with barristers’ amid an escalating strike that disrupted at least 15,000 crown court hearings between April and September.

After just weeks in office, his successor Brandon Lewis met with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) and negotiated a deal on legal aid payments that ended the action.

Recommended

Mr Lewis announced his resignation following Mr Sunak’s formal appointment as prime minister on Tuesday, with a letter calling prison, probation and court staff “hidden heroes”.

“We have taken a big step forward in confronting the courts backlog and ensuring that victims get access to the justice they deserve,” he added.

“The critical importance of the whole justice system to our country cannot be overstated. It underpins all we do, all we achieve and all we believe in.”

The post of justice secretary has been one of the most disrupted in recent times, changing hands nine times in just over seven years.

Mr Raab was first made justice secretary by Boris Johnson in September 2021, having being removed from the foreign secretary post after being on holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in