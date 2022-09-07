Jump to content
Liz Truss government shelves Bill of Rights – but vows to carry out human rights overhaul

Ex-justice secretary Dominic Raab’s bill described as ‘a mess’ by Truss camp

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 07 September 2022 16:56
UK cabinet ministers assemble for first meeting under Liz Truss

Liz Truss government is expected to shelve current plans for a Bill of Rights aimed at giving the UK power to ignore rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The prime minister’s new cabinet are thought to have agreed on Wednesday to halt the legislation put forward by axed justice secretary Dominic Raab, a backer of Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak.

A government source confirmed the bill was “unlikely to progress in its current form”, with ministers now reviewing “the most effective means to deliver the objectives of bill”.

