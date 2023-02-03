Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Embattled Dominic Raab appeared to be in retreat today as he responded publicly to claims that he launched an “abusive attack” on Gina Miller – and faced fresh accusations of racial insensitivity towards a BBC comedian who backs Miller’s version of events.

Asked to comment on Ms Miller’s shocking disclosure, first reported by The Independent, that he called her “stupid” and “naïve” during an “aggressive” encounter at the BBC, he failed to explicitly deny he said it.

Instead, in a carefully worded statement, the deputy prime minister’s spokesman said he “rejects the description and characterisation of him”.

After Ms Miller also claimed that he “barked” at a BBC employee “go get me a f**king car” Mr Raab’s spokesman said he treated people with respect and had “never sworn at staff”.

But he came under more pressure after, in a bizarre twist, comedian Nish Kumar joined the row, backing anti-Brexit campaigner Ms Miller.

Mr Kumar said he witnessed an incident described by Ms Miller in which Mr Raab confused her brother Gary Marlowe, a lawyer, with Mr Kumar.

“I have to say I felt no confidence that he [Raab] can differentiate between different Asians,” Mr Kumar told The Independent. “It left us both feeling a sense of disrespect and disregard for our identity.”

He added: “What annoyed me was that he had no contrition afterwards. He just went up to the first brown guy he saw, was immediately corrected but did not even acknowledge that the infraction happened.”

Mr Marlowe said: “He came up to me and said ‘Hi Nish’ - even though I don’t look anything like him. I thought what an idiot. Just because we are both brown does not mean we’re interchangeable.

“I have a thick skin. I have been beaten up by National Front thugs, so this is small beer in comparison”.

The row erupted as:

Calls grew for him to stand down until the outcome of an investigation into his behaviour

It emerged the official inquiry could examineThe Independent’s revelations

The BBC was also facing calls to launch a separate probe into Ms Miller’s claims he swore at a young staff member

Mr Raab’s failure to deny outright Ms Miller’s allegations came hours after an anonymous source called them “baseless and malicious”.

It appeared to be an attempt to silence Ms Miller. But it backfired spectacularly after her claims were reinforced by Mr Kumar and her brother.

The revelations raise the pressure on Mr Raab who is being investigated over multiple claims of bullying and increased the likelihood that Rishi Sunak, who promised to put an end to Tory sleaze and misconduct, will have to fire him.

Coming only days after he was forced to sack Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi following The Independent’s disclosure last July that he was being investigated for tax fraud, losing Mr Raab would be a blow to Mr Sunak’s hopes of winning the next election.

One former cabinet minister told The Independent he “should stand aside” saying his role in the cabinet was now “a distraction”. “This has been going on for weeks and while the prime minister talks about wanting fairness at the same time this is too much of a distraction from what we need to do as a government,” they said.

Another Tory MP and former minister, meanwhile, accused the Mr Sunak and others of being “economical with the facts” and said there was "no way Rishi did not know” about allegations surrounding Mr Raab’s behaviour before he appointed him.

Ms Miller described her exchange with Mr Raab in an article for The Independent in which she said she was “bullied and demeaned” by the deputy prime minister after he called her “stupid” and “naive” during an “aggressive” encounter after they debated Brexit on the BBC Radio 4 Today show in 2016.

In a separate incident, she described Mr Raab confusing her brother with Mr Kumar before an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time in 2018.

Speaking about the alleged incident on The Mash Report, Mr Kumar: “When I walked into the green room, and this is a true story, you were saying ‘Nice to meet you Nish!’ to a man who turned out to be Gina Miller’s brother.

“Even though the show tweeted photos of all of us the day before so we all know what each other looked like, you just ignored it and went up to the first brown guy you saw and assumed he was me. Even though he has no glasses and no beard!”

Sources close to Mr Raab say he would have greeted everyone at the recording “as a matter of manners”.Meanwhile, it emerged the official investigation into Mr Raab could look at Ms Miller’s allegations.

Senior Conservative and former cabinet minister David Davis said “no doubt” the probe, ordered by Mr Sunak, would look at the claims.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner also called on the prime minister to assure the public that “every potential breach of the ministerial code” by Mr Raab would be investigated.

Downing Street said it was up to the inquiry to decide if it would investigate Mr Miller’s allegations.

The BBC is also facing calls to launch its own separate investigation.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “In the light of these new allegations, the BBC must investigate the incident and give support to the young staffer.”

The BBC has been approached for comment.