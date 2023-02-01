Starmer says Sunak leading a party ‘addicted to sleaze and scandal’

Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of leading a party that has an "addiction to sleaze and scandal."

The Labour leader made the comments during a heated PMQs session on Wednesday, 1 February.

He said the economy was "shrinking faster" than Mr Sunak's leadership and the justice system lets "murderers walk the streets."

Sir Starmer also raised questions on his handling of former Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs.

The prime minister accused Sir Starmer of taking the side of “extremist protesters and union bosses.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.