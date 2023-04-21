Watch live: View of Downing Street after Dominic Raab resigns

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of Downing Street after Dominic Raab announced his resignation as a member of Rishi Sunak's cabinet on Friday, 21 April, following an inquiry into whether he bullied civil servants.

Lawyer Adam Tolley KC compiled a report after investigating the claims against the deputy prime minister.

The report was delivered to the prime minister on Thursday, but the findings were not initially revealed.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, the justice secretary said he “undertook to resign if [the report] made any finding of bullying whatsoever.”

Mr Raab said the report “dismissed all but two of the claims levelled agsinst me” and the “two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

The inquiry was launched last November, investigating eight formal complaints about Mr Raab's behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and his first stint as justice secretary.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.