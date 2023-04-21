Jump to content

Watch live: View of Downing Street after Dominic Raab resigns

Holly Patrick
Friday 21 April 2023 10:50
Comments

Watch a live view of Downing Street after Dominic Raab announced his resignation as a member of Rishi Sunak's cabinet on Friday, 21 April, following an inquiry into whether he bullied civil servants.

Lawyer Adam Tolley KC compiled a report after investigating the claims against the deputy prime minister.

The report was delivered to the prime minister on Thursday, but the findings were not initially revealed.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, the justice secretary said he “undertook to resign if [the report] made any finding of bullying whatsoever.”

Mr Raab said the report “dismissed all but two of the claims levelled agsinst me” and the “two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

The inquiry was launched last November, investigating eight formal complaints about Mr Raab's behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and his first stint as justice secretary.

