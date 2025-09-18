Trump tells Starmer to use the military to stop illegal migration and small boats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has told Sir Keir Starmer he needs to use the military to end the small boats crisis, warning illegal migration can “destroy” countries.

After a day of talks, the US president offered his advice in a blockbuster press conference that rounded off his historic second state visit.

Standing in the Great Hall of Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, the leaders emphasised their positive relationship and the “unbreakable bond” between their countries as they basked in their £150bn technology partnership deal, which they say will allow the UK and US “to shape the world this century like we shaped the world in the last century”.

open image in gallery Trump and Starmer address the press at Chequers ( Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street )

But there were small signs of tension, with Mr Trump admitting Britain’s plan to recognise Palestine was “one of the few things we disagree on”.

In their wide-ranging, 45-minute news conference:

Mr Trump said Vladimir Putin “really let me down” as Sir Keir insisted both the UK and the US are ramping up pressure on Russia

Mr Trump urged Britain to exploit North Sea oil and gas, repeating his “drill, baby drill” mantra and dismissing wind power as an “expensive joke”

Both leaders refused to be drawn on the Peter Mandelson scandal, with the president claiming: “I don’t really know him”

It came as the Home Office finally managed to deport an illegal migrant as part of Britain’s “one in, one out” returns deal with France – but was almost immediately hit with more legal delays from the courts on another planned deportation.

Mr Trump, who appeared tired after a packed two days on his state visit, said: “I told the prime minister I would stop it. It doesn't matter if you pull out the military.”

He said that his administration had prevented “millions” coming over the border, adding that migration “destroys countries from within”.

“We had millions of people coming in, totally unchecked, totally undetected from the Biden administration,” he told reporters. “[About] 25 million, in my opinion, that would be about 25 million. They came from prisons. They came from mental institutions. They were gang members ... they came from everywhere.”

Turning to Sir Keir, he added: “I think your situation is very similar. You have people coming in and I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn't matter if you call out the military, it doesn't matter what means you use.

"It destroys countries from within, and we're actually now removing a lot of the people that came into our country."

The prime minister said illegal migration was an issue his government had been taking "incredibly seriously".

“It is important we're able to prove it can be done before starting successfully to roll [the scheme] out as we planned.”

With Melania Trump and Lady Victoria Starmer looking on, the body language between the two men after a day of talks was warm.

Mr Trump tried to bolster a prime minister beleaguered by domestic criticism, including from Labour MPs, by praising his negotiations on trade, saying: “He’s a very tough negotiator. I think he got a better deal than we did.”

open image in gallery Trump had advice for Starmer ( AP )

Sir Keir appeared to be energised after signing the tech partnership deal.

But while Mr Trump avoided referencing his personal concerns over free speech in the UK, he did not hide his disapproval of British policies on energy and climate change, and the Middle East crisis.

However, Sir Keir launched an impassioned defence of free speech in the UK against criticisms of laws to tackle online hate.

He said: "Free speech is one of the founding values of the United Kingdom, and we protect it jealously and fiercely and always will. And we will bear down on any limits of free speech.

"I draw a limit between free speech and the speech of those that want to peddle paedophilia and suicide [on] social media to children.

"And therefore I'm all for free speech. I'm also for protecting children from things that will harm them: paedophiles, those that peddle suicide, which has had a terrible consequence for individuals, particularly teenagers. And so that's the balance we strike."

But Mr Trump did make it clear that he does not agree with Sir Keir on his plan to recognise Palestine as a state. Although the president was visibly pleased when Sir Keir made it clear that “Hamas will not play a part in the future [of Palestine]”, branding them terrorists.

Referencing Hamas’s attack in 2023 that triggered the war, he warned: “I think people have forgotten what happened on October 7.”

Mr Trump also made it clear he would not intervene to prevent further Israeli attacks on Gaza until “all the hostages are released”, adding: “I will not accept piecemeal releases.”

The press conference marked the end of a bumper state visit for the US president and first lady, while Sir Keir will undoubtedly be relieved that he managed to get through the two days without any major upsets.

Now the prime minister’s attention will turn to the decision to recognise Palestinian statehood, which could come as early as Friday, ahead of a meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.