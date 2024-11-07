Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A visit by Donald Trump to Nigel Farage’s Clacton constituency is on the cards after his resounding victory in the US presidential election, local Reform officials believe.

Councillor Peter Harris, who represents Reform on Tendring District Council and was Mr Farage’s campaign agent in the general election, told The Independent that the town “will be rolling out the red carpet for the leader of the free world.”

Cllr Harris, a recent chairman of the council, first revealed the plan for a Trump visit to Clacton to The Independent in July during the general election.

Donald Trump with Nigel Farage, now MP for Clacton and leader of Reform UK, at the Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire in May 2023 (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

While much of Britain was in shock over Mr Trump’s crushing victory in Tuesday’s election, Cllr Harris and others in Clacton Reform UK were celebrating.

Cllr Harris told The Independent: “We are very fortunate to have the only MP in Britain who is close friends with the president-elect. Nigel’s victory was a big moment for Clacton but this could be huge.

Local Reform officials believe Trump will make a visit to Nigel Farage’s Essex seaside constituency Clacton ( Getty Images )

“Nigel promised voters that he would do what he could to bring much-needed investment into Clacton and this area and it certainly will help to have the ear of the President of the United States and people like Elon Musk.

“We are certainly preparing to welcome President Trump now, we will be rolling out the red carpet. It will be amazing for this area.”

Asked what Trump might do on a Clacton visit, Cllr Harris pointed to the areas two golf courses.

Peter Harris was Nigel Farage’s campaign agent during this year’s general election ( David Maddox )

“We have excellent golf courses in Frinton and Clacton. Trump will be more than welcome to play a round here.”

He also suggested the Moon and Starfish, Clacton’s branch of JD Wetherspoon and the Three Jays pub in nearby Jaywick, where Mr Farage’s election campaign garnered high levels of support.

Clacton, and Jaywick in particular, is one of the most deprived areas in the country and Mr Farage’s local supporters believe his connections can bring the economic boost needed to revive it.

Cllr Harris said: “It will be tremendous to see Trump and Nigel walking together along Clacton seafront. It will draw the world’s attention to us.”