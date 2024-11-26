UK hints trade war risks one million American jobs in veiled warning to Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Keir Starmer has hit back at Donald Trump’s tariff threats with an apparent warning one million Americans working for British companies stand to be affected.

It comes as the president-elect indicated that he will slap tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China as soon as he re-enters the White House in January raising fears that the UK is next.

The prime minister is facing continued warnings that the UK faces economic isolation unless it chooses between a trade deal wth Trump’s US or closer ties with the EU.

But Labour ministers have so far refused to be cowed by the threat from the US or make further concessions on the Brexit reset when pressed in the Commons

In a briefing to journalists, No 10 highlighted the £304 billion that UK-US trade was worth over the last year.

open image in gallery Trump warned tarrifs risk affecting one million Americans working for UK firms ( REUTERS )

It comes after the president-elect overnight threatened to unilaterally impose massive levies of 25 per cent on imports to the US from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office.

During the election, he announced plans to impose 20 per cent tariffs on all imports to the US, with the levy rising to 60 per cent for Chinese imports.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government is reportedly ready to retaliate if Mr Trump does threaten the UK – with Levi’s and Jack Daniel’s ‘on tariff hit list’.

But Labour insists it will resist Brexit concessions with EU, despite calls for Sir Kier not to take Mr Trump’s threats “on the chin” and to continue to pursue closer ties with the European Union, Britain’s largest export market.

In what will be widely seen as warning to Mr Trump over the implications of any tariffs imposed on the UK, Downing Street said: “A million Americans work for UK-owned businesses and vice versa and the fact that UK-US trade was worth £304 billion in the last year, clearly that is something that we want to build on.”

Asked in the Commons by Liberal Democrat MP James MacCleary about the president-elect’s confirmation of tariffs on Canada, one of the US’s closest allies, a foreign office minister Stephen Doughty also pointed to the number of jobs affected.

open image in gallery Labour insists it will resist a key Brexit concession with the EU despite Mr Trump tariff threat (PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Doughty told MPs: “We have a thriving trading and investment relationship with the United States, with more than one million British citizens working for US firms and vice versa.”

He added: “We look forward to working with President elect Trump in office, including on his policy priorities and to improve our trading relations.”

But he rejected Mr MacCleary’s calls to sit down with European allies to agree a new youth mobility scheme.

Mr Doughty told him: “We are engaged with a number of conversations with the EU... we will look at EU proposals on a range of issues but there are no plans for a youth mobility scheme nor will we return to freedom of movement.”

When it comes to reprisals, officials have told ministers that they can revive a package of EU measures against the US without having to launch an investigation, Politico has reported.

Placed on US goods during Mr Trump’s first term, following his levies on European steel, they were carried after Brexit.

They targeted a number of products synonymous with the US, which also included those made by Calvin Klein as well as American staples such as peanut butter.

The Liberal Democrats have called on the PM to “Trump-proof” the economy ahead of his inauguration.