Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Donald Trump preparing to visit UK in coming weeks

Police Scotland said planning is underway for the July visit, saying it would involve a ‘significant policing operation’

Millie Cooke
Political Correspondent
Wednesday 09 July 2025 14:28 BST
The president owns the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, which he has described as ‘the world’s best golf course’
The president owns the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, which he has described as 'the world's best golf course' (PA Archive)

Donald Trump is preparing to visit the UK later this month, Scottish police have said, as part of what is thought to be a trip to visit a new golf course.

The trip is separate to the US president’s full state visit to the UK, which is expected to take place in September.

In a statement, Police Scotland said planning is underway for the July visit, saying it would involve a “significant policing operation”.

Donald Trump is expected to visit Scotland later this month
Donald Trump is expected to visit Scotland later this month (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Security and policing insiders told Sky News that as many as 5,000 police officers could be required to work 12-hour shifts as part of the operation.

The trip would be the first time Mr Trump has visited Scotland since he won the US election last year.

It comes after the US president’s son, Eric Trump, previously said his father would attend the opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire later during the summer.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: "Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland later this month by the President of the United States.

"While official confirmation has not yet been made, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation."

Earlier this year Mr Trump accepted an invitation from King Charles for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, becoming the first US president to receive the honour.

While the dates for his visit have not yet been confirmed, September is understood to be the most likely.

Formal planning for the official state visit has now begun.

The invitation was offered to the US president as part of a charm offensive from Sir Keir Starmer’s government in an attempt to build closer ties with Mr Trump and secure carveouts for the UK from his sweeping global tariffs.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

