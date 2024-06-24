Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent is giving readers the chance to chat directly with candidates from some of the major political parties in a special general election series of Ask Me Anything events.

In this question and answer session, our community can chat exclusively with Dr Ellie Chowns, who is hoping to be elected MP in North Herefordshire for the Green Party.

Serving as the party’s housing and communities spokesperson, Dr Chowns served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the West Midlands for the party from 2019 to 2020. She has also been a councillor on Herefordshire Council since 2017, representing the Bishops Frome & Cradley ward, and is leader of the council’s Green group.

The Greens have pledged to create 150,000 new council homes every year by the end of the parliament, end the Right to Buy scheme, introduce rent controls and end no-fault evictions.

The party is also promising to stop “all new fossil fuel projects”; impose a wealth tax of 1% annually on assets above £10m; invest £50bn in health and social care – including making personal social care free at the point of use; and bring water companies, railways, and the big five retail energy companies into public ownership.

