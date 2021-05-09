✕ Close Sturgeon says SNP majority ‘has always been a very, very long shot’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon for crisis talks after the First Minister warned that a second independence referendum was the “will” of the Scottish people.

Sturgeon fell one seat short of an overall majority in the Scottish parliament elections, coming away with 64 seats.

The final result, however, still left Holyrood with a pro-independence majority, meaning a fresh push for a second independence referendum can be expected.

In her victory speech, Ms Sturgeon said a second vote was the “will of the country”. She further warned that any Westminister politician who tries to stand in the way of another referendum will be “picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people”.

In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, however, Mr Johnson argued that UK residents are “best served when we work together” as he invited the SNP leader for a “summit meeting to discuss our shared challenges and how we can work together in the coming months and years to overcome them”.

“We will all have our own perspectives and ideas - and we will not always agree - but I am confident that by learning from each other we will be able to build back better, in the interests of the people we serve,” he said.