Sturgeon says SNP majority 'has always been a very, very long shot'

Boris Johnson has insisted he would not support a “reckless and irresponsible” referendum on Scottish independence, after the first set of election results in Scotland leave a SNP majority on a knife edge.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she will push for a referendum “when the time is right”. She said she would introduce legislation for indyref2 – claiming Mr Johnson “would have to go to court” to stop it.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is to embark on a major shake-up of Labour’s top team after devastating election results, including the loss of Hartlepool to the Tories for the first time in more than 60 years.

The Tories are also confident of recording a “hat trick” of big victories over Labour by winning the West Midlands mayoral contest, with results expected on Saturday.