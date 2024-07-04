Support truly

A bombshell exit poll has offered the first clue on how election night could unfold – and it looks like bad news for Rishi Sunak.

A joint exit poll from the BBC, ITV and Sky News has predicted Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will clinch a huge victory, predicting that Labour will win 410 seats, Tories 131, Lib Dems 61, Reform 13 and SNP 10.

It is a stunning reversal in fortunes since the Tories won an 80-seat majority under Boris Johnson just under five years ago, in what was also Labour’s worst election result since 1935.

At each of the past few elections, the exit poll has produced a very accurate projection of the actual result.

At the last general election, in December 2019, the exit poll slightly overestimated the Conservatives’ win by three seats. It underestimated them by four seats in 2017, and by 15 seats in 2015. In 2005 and in 2010, the exit poll got the number of the leading party’s seats exactly right, first Labour and then the Conservatives.

As counting begins at venues across the UK for all 650 seats, we want to know what you think. Do you agree with the exit polls? Or do you think there are still some shocks and surprises in store overnight?

Share your election result predictions by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

