Keir Starmer announced major changes to Labour’s frontbenches on Sunday night, sacking his shadow chancellor and chief whip among others, in an attempt to inject some new life into the party following disastrous election results.

Angela Rayner, who was sacked as the party’s chair and campaign coordinator over the weekend, was given new roles as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and a newly created post on the future of work. Her allies said the move makes her more powerful and present.

It comes after Sir Keir was accused of using Ms Rayner, still the party’s deputy leader, as a scapegoat for Labour’s poor performance at the polls. Veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott claimed this morning Sir Keir was “foolish” for attempting the move and had been forced “to walk it back” after realising “you can’t sack an elected deputy leader”.

In another significant reshuffle, Rachel Reeves takes up the top Treasury post, shadowing Rishi Sunak. She replaces Anneliese Dodds, who was given Ms Rayner’s old job as party chair. And Nick Brown, who served in both the Blair and Brown governments, was replaced as chief whip by his former deputy Alan Campbell.

Hours before the changes were announced, Jeremy Corbyn warned that a reshuffle will not be enough to restore the party’s hopes, urging Sir Keir in an article for The Independent to return to the left-wing “vision” of the 2017 and 2019 manifestos.

Elsewhere, the Queen is expected to focus on setting out Boris Johnson’s “levelling up” agenda in her speech at the House of Lords on Tuesday. It marks the 67th time the monarch has opened parliament since November 1952, though Covid restrictions will make it a scaled-down affair compared with previous years.

The speech itself, prepared by No 10, is expected to be littered with rhetoric on how the prime minister will spread opportunities across Britain following significant Conservative success at local elections in England. It will also outline plans for Britain’s post-coronavirus recovery.

