Local elections 2021 – live: Polls open for biggest set of local and devolved contests in nearly 50 years
Follow the latest updates from polling stations across the country
Polling stations have opened for voters across the country to cast their ballots in the biggest set of local and devolved contests in decades outside of a general election.
On what has been called “Super Thursday” by some, voters in Scotland and Wales will have their say on their national representatives in Holyrood and the Senedd respectively.
Meanwhile in England, there are a number of mayoral contests, including a ballot in London, where Sadiq Khan is seeking re-election for a second term.
There are also more than 140 councils running elections today and a potentially dramatic by-election in the north-east constituency of Hartlepool.
The results of these votes could have profound implications for the future of the United Kingdom and the two major parties, Labour and the Conservatives.
Which elections are taking place on ‘Super Thursday'?
By now, you will have heard that there are a lot of different elections taking place today...
The reason why there are so many votes is because some, such as the London mayoral elections, were delayed last year due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The wide range of polls being held on Thursday means that every adult in England, Wales and Scotland will have the chance to cast at least one vote - a rare occurrence outside of a general election.
You can find a brief guide to everything that is happening today below:
Devolved elections
Scotland and Wales will both elect members to their respective parliaments: Holyrood and the Senedd.
Results for the Scottish parliament are expected by Saturday evening, while most results in Wales are expected on Friday.
London votes
Residents in the capital will have an opportunity today to choose representatives for the city’s Assembly and their regional mayor.
The latter contest will be one of the most closely-watched this week as Sadiq Khan seeks a second term.
Mayoral elections
As well as London’s mayoral election, there will also be regional mayors elected for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region, Tees Valley, West Midlands, West of England and - for the first time - West Yorkshire.
Five local mayors will also be elected in Bristol, Doncaster, Liverpool, North Tyneside and Salford.
Other votes
Local elections will be taking place across many parts of England for county councils, district councils, unitary authorities, metropolitan boroughs as well as Police and Crime Commissioners in England and Wales.
There will also be a key by-election in the north-west seat of Hartlepool after Labour’s Mike Hill stepped down in March.
Footage of Boris Johnson casting his vote earlier this morning can be found below:
You can find your polling station for today on your poll card or by entering your postcode on the Electoral Commission’s website which can be found below:
Boris Johnson casts his vote in London
Prime minister Boris Johnson has cast his vote at Methodist Central Hall in London this morning, appearing arm-in-arm with his fiancee Carrie Symonds.
The former London mayor arrived at the polling station just before 8am and waved at members of the press outside the building before making his way back to his car.
It is an early start for some this morning as polling stations open across the country:
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s local and devolved elections.
