Polling stations have opened for voters across the country to cast their ballots in the biggest set of local and devolved contests in decades outside of a general election.

On what has been called “Super Thursday” by some, voters in Scotland and Wales will have their say on their national representatives in Holyrood and the Senedd respectively.

Meanwhile in England, there are a number of mayoral contests, including a ballot in London, where Sadiq Khan is seeking re-election for a second term.

There are also more than 140 councils running elections today and a potentially dramatic by-election in the north-east constituency of Hartlepool.

The results of these votes could have profound implications for the future of the United Kingdom and the two major parties, Labour and the Conservatives.