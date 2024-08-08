Elon Musk lashes out at the UK again as Sunak holidays in California

Support truly

Billionaire social media boss Elon Musk has launched another attack on the British authorities attempting to tackle far right hate riots in the UK.

The owner of X (formerly Twitter) posted “woke stasi” this morning in response to the director of public prosecutions Stephen Parkinson promising to prosecute people who post or report material that incites racial hatred on social media platforms.

It comes as former Tory prime minister Rishi Sunak, who rolled out the red carpet for Musk, has been photographed on holiday with his wife Akshata Murty outside an expensive restaurant in California where the cost of a mushroom pizza is $32.

Elon Musk branded the prime minister ‘two-tier Keir’ in a series of tweets on Tuesday (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) ( PA Archive )

The leader of the Opposition has been completely quiet during the riots leaving the responses to shadow home secretary and leadership contender James Cleverly.

But in November last year Sunak rolled out the red carpet for Musk as the star turn at his international conference on artificial intelligence.

Requests for comments from Mr Sunak on Musk’s recent attacks on the UK suggesting civil war is “inevitable” and criticising prime minister Sir Keir Starmer have been ignored by his spokesman.

Mr Musk’s latest blast was in response to policing of his site and other social media platforms.

Director of public prosecution Mr Parkinson explained: “The offence for incitement of racial hatred involves publishing or distributing material which is insulting or abusive, which is intended to or likely to stir up racial hatred.”

Earlier this week, Mr Musk had launched a barage of attacks on Sir Keir and the UK government.

Rishi Sunak is on holiday (Temilade Adelaja/PA) ( PA Wire )

In one he asked why communities were not being protected with an image of muslim protesters.

In another he used the term “two tier Keir” a phrase used by far-right activists to sugest that the prime minister is treating different groups differently in terms of law and order. It was baseed on false claims that muslim groups were allowed to be violent while white working class ones were not.

Minister Heidi Alexander branded Mr Musk “irresponsible”, however, Sir Keir has refused to comment on the social media boss or even mention his name when pressed about his tweets.