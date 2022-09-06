Nicola Sturgeon to freeze rents in Scotland under emergency cost of living plans

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rents will be frozen in Scotland under emergency plans to tackle the cost of living crisis announced by the first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Legislation presented to parliament will also introduce a moratorium on evictions, the SNP leader said.

The freeze will affect tenants in the private and social renting sectors. Ms Sturgeon said the measures were part of a package to tackle the “humanitarian emergency” sparked by skyrocketing prices.

The move comes as new prime minister Liz Truss prepares to unveils plans to help households with soaring energy bills.

The Scottish Government will also double its fuel insecurity fund this year, from £10 million to £20 million.

And local authorities will be given flexibility to use discretionary housing payments to help with energy costs as well as rents.

Ms Sturgeon also said she had written to Ms Truss to renew her plea for an emergency summit of leaders from all four nations of the UK.

While Scottish ministers could not act on energy bills, she said there were a number of steps that could be taken.

Fares on ScotRail, which was brought into public ownership this year, will also be frozen until at least March 2023.

Ms Sturgeon said: "In what is perhaps the most significant announcement I will make today I can confirm to Parliament we will take immediate action to protect tenants in the private and in the social rented sectors.

"I can announce that we will shortly introduce emergency legislation to Parliament. The purpose of the emergency law will be two-fold.

"Firstly, it will aim to give people security about the roof over their head this winter through a moratorium on evictions.

"Secondly, the legislation will include measures to deliver a rent freeze."

Ms Sturgeon said: "The Scottish Government does not have the power to stop your energy bills soaring, but we can and will take action to make sure that your rent does not rise."

She also confirmed her Government would bring in a Bill to hold a second independence referendum in next October, if given the green light by the Supreme Court.