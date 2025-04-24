Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For years, UK households have paid roughly the same price for electricity, no matter where they live – a system built on the idea that access to energy should be fair and equal.

But is that about to change?

The government is now considering a controversial new “zonal pricing” plan, which would see electricity bills vary by region based on local supply and demand. That could mean cheaper energy in wind-rich areas like Scotland, and higher bills in the South of England, where energy supply is more limited.

Supporters argue it’s a smarter, greener way to reflect how energy is actually produced and used. But critics, including Labour donor and green energy tycoon Dale Vince, have called it “madness”, warning it could create a postcode lottery where millions end up paying more.

Ed Miliband has insisted that no decision has been made on what he called “a very complex and important issue.” Speaking on the Today programme, the energy secretary said both zonal and reformed national pricing are being considered, but stressed: “Whatever route we go down, my bottom line is bills have got to fall — and they should fall throughout the country.”

He also ruled out introducing a “postcode lottery”, but with pressure mounting from all sides, the debate is heating up fast.

So, we want to hear from you. Should where you live decide how much you pay for electricity – or is that just unfair?

Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments.