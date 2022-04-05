Fracking not the answer to energy crisis, says business secretary, as he orders review
The business secretary says fracking is not the answer to the UK’s energy crisis, as he orders a quickfire review into the danger of earthquakes.
The British Geological Survey will investigate whether the risks have altered since the government was forced to slap a moratorium on drilling for shale gas in 2019.
But Kwasi Kwarteng made clear his clash with Tory MPs demanding the ban is lifted saying “the pause will remain in place” unless the scientific evidence has changed.
“It remains the case that fracking in England would take years of exploration and development before commercial quantities of gas could be produced for the market, and would certainly have no effect on prices in the near term,” the business secretary said.
