The government is set to tweak the law to let pubs across England stay open until 11:15pm on Sunday night – in case the Euros final goes to extra time and penalties.

Downing Street confirmed that the government would put forward an emergency change in the law so pubs can stay open an extra 45 minutes for the special occasion.

“We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday,” said Boris Johnson’s official spokesman.

The No 10 spokesman added: “The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can get together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so.”

Asked if Mr Johnson would encourage people in all four nations of the UK to support England in Wednesday’s semi-final, the spokesman said: “I’m sure everyone will want to wish England well in the semi-final.”

Pubs normally have to shut at 10:30pm on Sundays, but officials feared chaotic scenes if fans had to be thrown out before the conclusion of the the Euro 2021 final at Wembley.

An emergency “tweak” of the law is set to be brought forward in the Commons imminently to change opening times for one day.

The change in the law will happen even if Denmark, rather than England, make it to the final – with the semi-final clash between the two countries to come on Wednesday night.

Wembley will host 60,000 fans for both semi-finals and the final on 11 July, the government confirmed last month.

The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75 per cent capacity for the final three games of the tournament.