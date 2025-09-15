Nigel Farage criticised after claiming ‘most stable relationships’ are between men and women
The Reform UK leader was accused of ‘vile homophobia’ after claiming the relationships that heterosexual relationships ‘last the longest’
Nigel Farage has been accused of “vile homophobia” for claiming straight couples are more stable than gay relationships during a press conference welcoming former Conservative MP Danny Kruger to Reform UK.
The Reform leader said “the most stable relationships tend to be between men and women” after he was asked about past comments made by the right-winger, who became the first sitting Tory MP to join Mr Farage’s party.
Mr Kruger, who was shadow work and pensions minister for Kemi Badenoch’s party, previously told a National Conservatism conference that marriage between men and women was “the only basis for a safe and successful society”.
Questioned on whether he shared Mr Kruger’s view, Mr Farage said: “I think one thing for certain is children who have two stable parents have a better chance in life. And the most stable relationships, maybe not my example, but the most stable relationships, the ones that last the longest, tend to be between men and women.
“I'm not absolutist about this in any way at all. I just happen to think of kids in the country not getting the start at home or at school that they deserve."
Mr Farage, who has twice been married and is now in a relationship with Laure Ferrari, was accused of “seeking to re-open settled debates on gay marriage and adoption”.
Labour MP Nadia Whittome said: “This is vile homophobia that has no bearing on reality. Make no mistake: Farage is seeking to re-open settled debates on gay marriage and adoption, in order to stir up further hatred and division. The rights of the whole LGBT+ community would be in danger under a Reform government."
Office for National Statistics figures show there were 103,816 divorces in England and Wales in 2023, with 1,891 divorces of same-sex couples. Some studies, however, have shown a higher risk of divorce for same-sex couples, especially female couples.
The claim by Mr Farage comes after condemnation of his views on abortion laws, which he has described as “totally out of date”.
The Reform leader was criticised after he said it is “ludicrous we allow abortion up to 24 weeks”.
Mr Kruger’s surprise defection on Monday marked the first sitting Tory MP to join Reform’s ranks in the Commons.
The East Wiltshire MP has joined Reform to head up its preparations for government, becoming the latest in a series of high-profile former ministers to join the party and taking the number of Reform MPs to five.
Mr Kruger said there is a “crisis in the economy, crisis at the border, crisis in our streets and a crisis in our military”.
He said Britain “is not broken, but it is badly damaged” and that “something has got to give”.
The Independent has contacted Mr Farage for comment.
