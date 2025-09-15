Nigel Farage said Elon Musk's "fight back or you die" calls at Tommy Robinson’s rally in London over the weekend "left a degree of ambiguity."

Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to sanction the tech billionaire after he called for the “dissolution of Parliament” during a speech at a march on Saturday. Mr Musk also told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die”.

"Elon and I have a relationship, wouldn't say a very good one. He's generally rather rude about me... You know, it would be nice to get some clarification of what fight meant in that context," Mr Farage said at a press conference announcing Danny Kruger's defection to Reform UK from the Conservatives.

"If the fight that Musk was talking about was about standing up for our rights of free speech, if it was about fighting in elections to overcome the established parties, then that absolutely is the fight that we're in."