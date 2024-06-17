Ask our political editor anything about Reform UK as Nigel Farage’s party unveils its manifesto
Will Reform become the opposition in a new Parliament? And how likely is it Brexiteer Mr Farage will win a seat? All your questions answered in our exclusive Q&A with The Independent’s political editor David Maddox
Newly-crowned Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is set to unveil his party’s manifesto on Monday.
It comes after a buoyant week for the former Ukip leader, with an explosive poll placing Mr Farage’s party ahead of the Tories for the first time in history.
However, with only three weeks before election day, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted the Conservatives would not come third at the general election and said they are “still fighting hard for every vote”.
Meanwhile, Mr Farage has declared himself and his party the “new opposition” following the groundbreaking YouGov poll
Speaking during a press conference in London on Friday, the staunch Brexiteer called on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to face him in a head-to-head televised debate on migration.
So what’s Mr Farage’s plan? Does he intend to take over the Conservative Party from the outside? Or will he attempt to usurp them completely as Reform’s popularity grows?
What could Mr Farage’s victory mean for the future of UK politics? And what can we expect from a Reform manifesto?
