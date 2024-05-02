Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Voters head to the polls today in a series of local elections seen as the final test of public opinion ahead of this year’s looming general election.

Most of the 2,636 seats up for re-election were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out.

Voters will be choosing the mayor of London, members of the London assembly, police and crime commissioners across England and Wales, and electing 10 other mayors in places outside the capital.

As I outlined here, the Conservative Party is likely to see a significant drop in the number of seats they hold on councils. However, all eyes are turning towards a handful of important mayoral races, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might find some comfort.

The main event is undoubtedly Sadiq Khan’s attempt to win an unprecedented third term as mayor of London. While the outcome seems certain, the focus will be on how much his victory margin falls short of what Labour had hoped for.

If you have a question on the local elections or, once they come in, the results, submit it now, or when I join you live at 1pm on Friday 3 May for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article.

Scroll down or click here to leave your comment.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 1pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.