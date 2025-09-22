Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

UK politics live: Farage to vows to expel hundreds of thousands of legal migrants from UK

Reform UK to hold press conference this morning to outline new immigration policy

Athena Stavrou
Monday 22 September 2025 09:07 BST
Comments
Paying Taliban to take migrants ‘might be sensible transaction’, says Tice

Nigel Farage has said he wants to expel hundreds of thousands of people who have migrated to the UK legally, as he unveils a pledge to introduce a stricter system for permanent residency.

The Reform UK leader said he wants to abolish indefinite leave to remain (ILR), for which migrants can currently apply after five years, and force them to renew their visa every five years.

They would have to have lived in the UK for seven years, up from five. The new visa would also prevent any access to benefits under the plans set out by Zia Yusuf.

Mr Yusuf said Reform’s proposals would “lead to hundreds of thousands of people having to apply and ultimately losing their settled status in the UK.”

The savings to the taxpayer would exceed £230 billion, Mr Yusuf claimed. However, the report the figures come from is subject to dispute and “should no longer be used.”

The party is to hold a press conference about the pledge this morning, which they say comes as hundreds of thousands of people who came to the UK under more relaxed rules, introduced by Boris Johnson, will in January begin to qualify for permanent residence.

Reform claim new policy in response to 'Boriswave'

As they unveiled their new pledge, Reform UK’s policy chief wrote in The Telegraph that it was partially in response to what they branded the “Boriswave”.

They said hundreds of thousands of migrants who came to the UK under more relaxed post-Brexit rules introduced by Boris Johnson’s will in January begin to qualify for permanent residence.

Mr Farage will reportedly tell a Monday press conference: “Welfare will end for everyone that is not a UK citizen, we will close the loopholes. Reform will ensure that welfare is for UK citizens only.

“We are cleaning up the mess of Boris Johnson. The Boriswave will bankrupt us.

“Reform will deal with Boriswave, the biggest betrayal of voters’ trust in modern times.”

(PA Archive)
Athena Stavrou22 September 2025 08:52

Full story: Farage vows to axe indefinite leave to remain and ban migrants’ benefits access

Farage vows to axe indefinite leave to remain and ban migrants’ benefits access

The Reform UK leader will outline a planned crackdown on legal immigration at a Monday press conference
Athena Stavrou22 September 2025 08:48

Government response to Reform UK pledge

In response to Reform UK’s plans, a government spokesperson said: “People here illegally rightly do not get anything from our benefits system.

“Foreign nationals usually have to wait five years to claim universal credit and we’re looking at increasing this to 10 years.

“We inherited a broken welfare system and spiralling benefits bill. That’s why we’re taking action and reforming the system and have seen the proportion of universal credit payments to foreign nationals fall since last July.”

(Alamy/PA)
Athena Stavrou22 September 2025 08:46

What does Reform UK want to change?

The Reform UK say they want to abolish indefinite leave to remain (ILR), for which legal migrants can currently apply after five years, and force them to renew their visa every five years.

Applicants would have to meet certain criteria, including a higher salary threshold and better standard of English.

They would have to have lived in the UK for seven years, up from five, and there would be tighter restrictions on bringing spouses and children to the UK.

The new visa would also prevent any access to benefits under the plans set out by Zia Yusuf.

(Jacob King/PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou22 September 2025 08:44

Farage to vows to expel hundreds of thousands of legal migrants from UK

Nigel Farage has said Reform UK would end the right of migrants to apply for permanent residency in the UK after five years, and force those who already have settled status to reapply for a new stricter visa.

The Reform UK leader wants to abolish indefinite leave to remain (ILR), for which migrants can currently apply after five years, and force them to renew their visa every five years.

Zia Yusuf said Reform’s proposals would “lead to hundreds of thousands of people having to apply and ultimately losing their settled status in the UK, which will be done on a staggered and orderly basis to allow businesses to train British workers to replace them”.

(PA)
Athena Stavrou22 September 2025 08:42

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in