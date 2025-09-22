Paying Taliban to take migrants ‘might be sensible transaction’, says Tice

Nigel Farage has said he wants to expel hundreds of thousands of people who have migrated to the UK legally, as he unveils a pledge to introduce a stricter system for permanent residency.

The Reform UK leader said he wants to abolish indefinite leave to remain (ILR), for which migrants can currently apply after five years, and force them to renew their visa every five years.

They would have to have lived in the UK for seven years, up from five. The new visa would also prevent any access to benefits under the plans set out by Zia Yusuf.

Mr Yusuf said Reform’s proposals would “lead to hundreds of thousands of people having to apply and ultimately losing their settled status in the UK.”

The savings to the taxpayer would exceed £230 billion, Mr Yusuf claimed. However, the report the figures come from is subject to dispute and “should no longer be used.”

The party is to hold a press conference about the pledge this morning, which they say comes as hundreds of thousands of people who came to the UK under more relaxed rules, introduced by Boris Johnson, will in January begin to qualify for permanent residence.