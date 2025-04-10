Nigel Farage paid £40,000 by firm that helps super rich cut tax bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage earned £40,000 speaking at an event hosted by a company that helps the super rich move to other countries in order to reduce their tax bills.

The Reform UK leader and MP for Clacton, who made his name being highly critical of illegal migration and promoting British nationalism, gave a keynote speech at an event held by Nomad Capitalist in Kuala Lumpur in September.

Nomad Capitalist bills itself as a company which creates “bespoke, holistic strategies for successful investors and entrepreneurs to legally reduce their tax bills, diversify and protect their assets, become global citizens and maximise their freedom”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking in Northampton earlier in April (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA )

The company, which heralds a “borderless world”, says it helps people “obtain a second residency and second citizenship to enhance your freedom and options”, including second residencies, dual citizenship, and tax residency.

Mr Farage declared a payment of £40,075.37 for 10 hours work for the firm in his MP’s register of interests.

Responding to the declaration, ex-Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib – who is now highly critical of Mr Farage – told The Independent: “Farage does not serve the country, he serves his back pocket.”

The company urges its clients to “go where you’re treated best” and publishes a “passport index”, ranking the “best citizenships” for people to hold.

It comes despite Mr Farage – who has billed himself as a defender of British values - criticising refugees for coming to the UK to seek a better life and escape conflict or persecution.

“Young men who come in with no documents get free housing, free healthcare, get everything, and Labour candidates - like the one standing in the by-election in Runcorn - seem to want to welcome everyone who comes”, the Reform UK leader said on Tuesday.

He has also previously criticised “global elites” for “constant negativity” and talking down Britain.

Speaking in the wake of the Brexit referendum, he said: “I am getting tired and bored with this constant negativity we're getting from the global elites.

“We had the same thing from the boss of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein last week saying maybe his guys would all move out to Frankfurt.”

Asked about his decision to speak at the Nomad Capitalist event, Mr Farage pointed to a recent report, which found that London is no longer one of the top five wealthiest cities in the world after losing a higher proportion of millionaires than anywhere other than Moscow - something he described as a disaster.

“I am telling them that Reform means they can come back”, he told The Independent.