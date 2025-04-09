Nigel Farage has claimed that his friendship with Donald Trump could be useful to the UK government as it navigates the fallout from the US president’s global tariffs.

The Reform UK leader, who has long supported the US president, has previously said he thought the tariffs were “a bit excessive”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, 9 April, the Reform UK leader hailed his relationship “Not just with President Trump, but half of the cabinet.”

It came as UK stocks fell sharply again on Wednesday morning as Mr Trump’s worldwide tariffs came into effect.