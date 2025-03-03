Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has been accused of acting as “Donald Trump’s spokesman in Britain” for refusing to criticise his ally after the US president bullied and belittled Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.

The Reform UK leader blamed the Ukrainian president for having played the White House meeting “very badly”, as well as accusing Mr Zelensky of “bowling in and showing no respect” for his American counterpart.

And, asked whether he thinks Mr Trump and vice president JD Vance had bullied Mr Zelensky, Mr Farage deflected to accuse the Ukrainian of having been “rude” to his US counterpart “in his own house”.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage refused to condemn Donald Trump’s attack on Volodymyr Zelensky ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

Condemning the Reform leader, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Nigel Farage is once again showing his true colours as Trump's own spokesman here in Britain.

"Zelensky showed courage and integrity in that room - in stark contrast to Farage’s cowardly approach of licking Trump’s boots.

"Farage is more focused on promoting Trump and Musk’s interests in the UK than British interests in the States. He was once again parroting White House talking points this morning, to the dismay of British people here at home. It's clearer than ever that Nigel Farage is simply out for himself and his Mar-a-Lago cronies.”

open image in gallery Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey condemned Nigel Farage’s remarks ( PA Wire )

Labour MP Blair McDougall, a member of the foreign affairs committee, told The Independent he was “utterly unsurprised” by Mr Farage joining the attack on Mr Zelensky.

He added: “Most of us look at Putin and feel disgust. Farage has always seen someone to admire. A leader who can’t pick a side between a murderous dictatorship and a democracy doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near decisions about Britain’s security.”

And Labour MP David Taylor told The Independent: “It’s telling that when the PM announced the essential uplift in defence spending, not a single member of Reform was there to ask a question.

“Mr Farage is not fit to comment on Zelensky’s actions. The former appears constantly absent while the latter has fought not just for Ukraine’s future, but for ours here in the UK.

“Mr Farage claims Reform is the patriotic party, but calls Zelensky, who is the greatest war time leader of our generation, ‘unwise’.”

Speaking to LBC on Monday, Mr Farage said: “I think president Zelensky was very unwise to tell the Americans what would happen to them if they didn't back him. I think it was unwise. Yeah, sure, Vance and Trump bit back. But I think in diplomatic terms, I think Zelensky played it very badly.”

Asked if he would treat a guest like that, Mr Farage said: “I wouldn't expect a guest to be rude to me in my own house. Absolutely not. I would expect a guest with respect.”

When pressed on whether he saw any problem with the way Mr Trump behaved, he responded: “I'm not defending what they did”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and JD Vance launched an extraordinary attack on Volodymyr Zelensky ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He was then asked whether he himself would behave like that, to which he responded: “I try not to”, adding: “This is irrelevant.”

Mr Farage later joined Mr Trump in questioning Mr Zelensky’s outfit choice for his White House visit, saying: “If I turned up on the White House, I'd make sure I was wearing a suit, my shoes were cleaned.”

It is not the first time the Reform leader has been criticised for his approach to the conflict in Ukraine. During the general election, he was condemned for claiming the West had “provoked” Russia into the deadly invasion.

Labour MP Will Stone added: “Nigel Farage and Reform are all over the place when it comes to supporting Ukraine. Farage has openly stated he admires Vladimir Putin and claimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a consequence of EU and NATO expansion.

“This weekend our prime minister Keir Starmer showed that our support for Ukraine is unwavering. It's a shame Nigel Farage and Reform MPs can't do the same.”

The latest row comes after Mr Trump Mr Vance berated Mr Zelensky over his conduct during the Ukraine war and apparent lack of gratitude for American donations during a televised conference in the Oval Office.

The Ukrainian president also faced questions on his choice of outfit, with Mr Trump making quips about the Ukrainian leader being “all dressed up” - referring to his military-style sweatshirt and trousers, adorned with the Ukrainian trident, which he wears as a show of solidarity with soldiers fighting on the frontlines.

Mr Zelensky, who left the White House straight after the meeting, flew to London where he attended a summit of European leaders which saw them discuss a peace plan for Ukraine and security on the continent.

On his arrival, Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Zelensky had "full backing across the United Kingdom" as he welcomed him to Downing Street.

And on Sunday, King Charles met Mr Zelensky at Sandringham in an overt show of solidarity with the Ukrainian president, and the most conspicuous political act the King has made since succeeding Queen Elizabeth II, who went to great lengths to keep out of politics.