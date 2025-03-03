Zelensky says diplomacy for peace will include America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed the significance of American support for his country, just days after an unprecedented clash at the Oval Office.

In a video message on X, Mr Zelensky showed gratitude for US military and financial assistance in Kyiv’s war against Russia while underscoring that his country’s resilience depended on its allies.

"There will be diplomacy for the sake of peace. And for the sake of us all being together – Ukraine, all of Europe and definitely, definitely America," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address after meeting with UK and European leaders on Sunday.

The statement came just two days after the heated encounter at the White House where US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance criticised him for not being sufficiently appreciative of US assistance.

"There hasn’t been a single day when we haven’t felt grateful," Mr Zelensky said after participating in an emergency security summit with Western leaders in London.

“Because this is gratitude for the preservation of our independence: our resilience in Ukraine is built upon what our partners do for us and for their own security.”

The summit, hosted by British prime minister Keir Starmer, brought together 18 leaders, including Emmanuel Macron of France, Justin Trudeau of Canada, and Giorgia Meloni of Italy.

The discussions centered on securing long-term stability for Ukraine in the backdrop of Washington talking with Moscow to find a solution to the three-year conflict.

“Everyone is united on the main issue – for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees," Mr Zelensky said. "And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Turkey."

Amid growing international divisions over how to end the war, Mr Zelensky maintained that Kyiv wanted peace but not at the cost of sovereignty.

“We need peace, not endless war,” he said. “And that is why we say that security guarantees are the key to this.”

Several European leaders earlier pledged to formulate a peace plan for Ukraine, aiming to present it to the US in a bid to secure essential security guarantees. The commitment emerged from the London summit where Sir Keir underscored the urgency of a coordinated approach. "This isn’t a moment for more talk. It’s time to act, to step up and lead, and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace," the prime minister said.

The meeting came as European countries sought to demonstrate that they could bolster Ukraine’s defences while ensuring US involvement in any lasting resolution.

Mr Macron told Le Figaro ahead of the summit that the proposed peace plan could include a one-month ceasefire limited to air and sea attacks, though ground combat would continue. He suggested a potential deployment of European troops should a more comprehensive agreement be reached. However, it remained unclear whether other nations had endorsed this proposal.

Ukraine maintained that any peace deal must not involve territorial concessions to Russia. Mr Zelensky reiterated this position after the summit, saying Kyiv wouldn’t entertain negotiations that required ceding land.

He also hinted at possible economic cooperation with the US, including a mineral deal that Mr Trump had been pushing Kyiv to sign until the White House fiasco.

The push for European-led diplomacy followed concerns that Kyiv could be sidelined in broader negotiations after Mr Trump’s unanticipated outreach to Russian president Vladimir Putin and his decision to exclude Ukraine from discussions held in Saudi Arabia.

European leaders were reported to fear that Washington could attempt to impose a settlement favourable to Moscow, undermining Ukraine’s security.

Mr Starmer and other European leaders were said to believe that increasing defence spending could be key to persuading Mr Trump to commit to a long-term security arrangement for Ukraine.

"After a long period of underinvestment, it’s now of utmost importance to step up defence spending for an extended period," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

She stressed the need to transform Ukraine into "a steel porcupine – indigestible for potential invaders."