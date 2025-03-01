Watch live: Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in UK after explosive Oval Office clash with Donald Trump
Watch live as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in the UK today (1 March) following his explosive Oval Office clash with Donald Trump.
Mr Zelensky is due to arrive at London Stansted Airport on Saturday following a disastrous meeting with the US President in Washington on Friday.
Mr Zelensky left the White House after a meeting collapsed when JD Vance accused him of having “disrespected” the US.
Mr Trump reiterated the vice president’s claim, adding that Kyiv was “gambling with World War Three”.
Speaking to Fox News later on Friday, Mr Zelensky said: “I’m not sure we did something bad. I think maybe some things we have to discuss out of media.”
The pair were due to sign a vital minerals deal, but Mr Trump and Mr Vance lashed out after the Ukrainian president repeatedly brought up the issue of US security guarantees as part of a future peace agreement with Russia.
Mr Zelensky left with the deal unsigned. Mr Trump has no interest in reviving the minerals deal, a senior White House official said on Friday evening.
