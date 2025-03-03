Pro-Ukraine protesters rally outside White House after Trump-Zelensky clash

Pro-Ukraine protesters have gathered outside the White House to rally in support of their country and president.

Hundreds of supporters gathered in solidarity to show their support for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (1 March).

This comes after US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance erupted at Mr Zelensky, telling him he was “disrespectful” in an unprecedented clash at the Oval Office on Friday (28 February).

World leaders and Americans were stunned by the confrontation, with many rushing to the defence of Mr Zelensky.