Faro Airport opens e-gates to British travellers in time for summer – minister

Faro Airport in Portugal has started the rollout of e-gate access to British arrivals, the UK Government has announced.

Downing Street expects British holidaymakers will be able to use the technology in their “millions”, after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer struck an agreement with EU leaders last month.

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, whose brief includes EU relations, said at the despatch box on Thursday that the deal “makes life easier for holidaymakers”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yesterday, Portugal opened e-gates at Faro Airport to British citizens, which will mean millions more Brits going to the Algarve will be able to use e-gates in time for the summer holidays.”

He added: “We’re obviously continuing to work with other countries and other airports to ensure Brits can use more e-gates as soon as possible and that work continues.

“It’s obviously good news to see a very significant airport, I think for British holidaymakers, opening e-gates to British citizens yesterday.”

When he unveiled the deal last month, Sir Keir said that “for holidaymakers wanting to get out this summer, they will want to know that they can do so easily and without delay and chaos”.

The Prime Minister called on “all EU members states to help make this a reality without delay”.

Since Brexit, UK nationals have been unable to use e-gates in most Schengen area countries.

Passengers from the UK face warnings that passport controls on arrival at Portugal “may take up more time, as the passport will have to be stamped and there are additional questions that may be asked by the border control officers”, according to the Faro Airport website.

The Government has said the deal will smooth over “legal barriers to e-gates use for UK nationals”, once a new stamp-free biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) launches, due in October this year.

Taking a question about steps “to improve relations with the EU”, Mr Thomas–Symonds told the Commons: “The historic deal that we signed with the EU on May 19 is in our national interests – good for bills, borders and jobs.

“It slashes red tape and bureaucracy, boosts British exporters and makes life easier for holidaymakers.

“Indeed, I’m delighted to confirm this morning that Faro Airport in Portugal will start the rollout of e-gate access to UK arrivals this week.”