A female MP has alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a male MP around 25 years older than her during an overseas visit.

She said the incident – reported to the party whips – happened on a trip to a European nation last year as party of all-party parliamentary group (APPG) visit.

“What I was struck by is how much alcohol was consumed – pretty much every night till two or three in the morning,” she told Politico.

She told the website she had avoided the late-night drinking sessions during the MPs’ working trip abroad, saying she would not have felt safe attending.

The MP also said she did not believe the alleged perpetrator would face any punishment. She said she now tried to avoid the MP, but he still attempts to speak to her in parliament.

It follows a report that British MPs have been accused of using official parliamentary trips abroad to engage in “sex tourism”.

Parliamentarians on trips reportedly “asked for directions to the nearest brothel”, hired sex workers, and failed to turn up at meetings after drinking heavily on nights out.

The accusations came as part of Politico’s investigation into the activities of controversial APPGs – some of which organise foreign trips.

APPGs are parliamentary groups devoted to a specific issue, but over 130 are dedicated to interest in a particular foreign country.

Earlier this year the chair of the standards committee asked for the power to shut down APPGs where there was a clear conflict of interest, amid concerns they are used for lobbying by commercial interests.

The country-specific APPGs often arrange visits to host nations for their members, sometimes with funding from those countries or associated organisations.

Lavish trips to Qatar ahead of the World Cup have come under the spotlight. The Qatari government reportedly spent more than £260,000 in gifts, hospitality and travel on MPs since last October.

While there is no suggestion any MP broke lobbying rules, Transparency International said it was “extremely concerning” that MPs were accepting hospitality from foreign powers “with questionable human rights records” and warned that it could “leave the door open to undue influence.”

Concern comes as MEP Eva Kaili, vice president of EU parliament was identified as a key suspect in a possible corruption scandal involving Qatar – but has denied receiving money from the Gulf state.

It comes as Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff Dan Rosenfield faces claims that he bullied junior members of staff during his time at Downing Street.

Some No 10 employees who worked with Mr Rosenfield are attempting to stop him receiving a peerage after being nominated by Mr Johnson, according to The Times – claiming it would be “entirely inappropriate” because of his conduct.

They are said to have shared their concerns with the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team, which vets people for the Lords Appointments Commission.

But some staff said the claims of bullying were “laughable”. One told the newspaper. “This is the latest weak attempt from a group of disgruntled former political aides to manufacture controversy over Boris Johnson’s honours list. It is so obviously political as to be laughable.”