Female MPs around the world are overtly discriminated against, says Labour’s Harriet Harman

Report denounces online abuse and sexual harassment faced by female politicians

Monday 03 December 2018 01:04
Almost all female politicians who attended the first Women MPs of the World Conference faced opposition to their participation in public life, a report on the summit has found.

The majority of women from 100 countries, who gathered in the Commons chamber last month, said they had been subjected to online abuse, threats in person and threats to their families.

In a foreword to the report, Labour's Harriet Harman, Mother of the House, noted that once in Parliament, many women MPs found they were overtly discriminated against.

She said female politicians reported not being called to speak or found themselves unable to sit on, or chair, committees.

"They spoke of being criticised for their appearance, including having the temerity to wear lipstick," she wrote.

Ms Harman also said some younger women MPs were sexually harassed by older male members of their legislatures, and they found working in women's caucuses across party lines was essential for ensuring their demands were met.

She noted there was a strong desire for the Women MPs of the World Conference to be held annually so female politicians could continue to work together, support each other and share ideas.

Ms Harman said: "There are now women in nearly every parliament in the world. We have fought our way in past prejudice and discrimination, often in the face of threats and violence.

"Women in parliament are pioneers. We have been elected to sit alongside men in our legislatures. But we are, as yet, not on equal terms. We are still in a minority and are relatively new arrivals in legislatures which are male-dominated.

"Most global summits are male-dominated or even men only. For men MPs, the international network is well developed, but it isn't for women.

"Out of our conference has come a powerful global network of committed women who want to work together for progress for each of our countries and all of our people.

"There was a strong desire to hold the conference annually in different parliaments around the world so we can continue to support each other and share ideas. Women in politics are a new force for global change."

