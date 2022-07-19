Anti-Corbyn Labour officials secretly diverted 2017 election resources to candidates hostile to the leadership and away from "winnable seats", a party inquiry has found.

The long-awaited Forde Report, which has been seen in full by The Independent ahead of its publication, says senior staff hostile to Jeremy Corbyn set up a parallel operation to "covertly divert money and personnel" to their favoured candidates.

The report, commissioned by Keir Starmer in the early days of his leadership, found that a "toxic" atmosphere prevailed in Labour HQ, with staff communicating via "WhatsApp 'echo chambers'", which amplified hostility and "allowed the boundaries of acceptable conduct to become blurred".

The Forde Inquiry was set up to look into allegations detailed in a party dossier leaked in April 2020 which contained transcripts of private WhatsApp messages from staff suggesting officials worked to politically undermine the party's leadership.

"Members of the SMT WhatsApp groups were focused on what they saw as protecting the party form Jeremy Corbyn rather than helping him to advance his agenda," the Forde report concluded.

"Though staff did not generally seek to exacerbate LOTO's operational problems, which were seen as self-inflicted, they often passively observed or even welcomed them.

"Some comments do appear to show straightforward attempts to hinder LOTO's work (in their view, for the party's greater good)."

WhatsApp transcripts included in the original 2020 dossier analysed by the inquiry had suggested that some staffers became despondent as Labour climbed in the polls during the election campaign despite their efforts.

One election night chat log showed that upon seeing exit polls showing Labour had overturned the Tory majority, one senior official said the result was the “opposite to what I had been working towards for the last couple of years”, describing themselves and their allies as “silent and grey-faced” and in need of counselling.

But perhaps the most controversial of the claims in the original dossier was that staff diverted tens of thousands of pounds away from winnable sets and to protect candidates hostile to the leadership.

On this matter, the Forde report concluded: "Some senior HQ staff had the ability to implement resourcing decision covertly.

"A handful of staff in Ergon House created an additional fund for printing costs under the code GEL001 (spending some £135,000 in total on campaigns supportive of sitting largely anti-Corbyn MPs and not on campaigns for pro-Corbyn candidates in potential winnable seats).

The report says staff "genuinely considered that a primarily defensive strategy would secure the best result for the party", though it notes that "some had mixed feelings about what the better than anticipated result would mean for the party's future and their own roles".

The Ergon House operation "covertly” diverted money and personnel “without authority" and that whilst "not illegal" was "wrong",' the report concludes.

The report says that in general "a toxic atmosphere" prevailed in the party, stating that "Jeremy Corbyn's election marked the first time that the leader was seen as so out of step with the predominant political view of most of the permanent staff", meaning that "conflict reached a level of intensity not previously seen".

"Among senior HQ staff, communication via WhatsApp 'echo chambers' amplified the hostility and allowed the boundaries of acceptable conduct to become blurred; this resulted in conduct on the part of some senior staff which was wholly unacceptable," it said.

The inquiry also found "undoubted overt and underlying racism and sexism apparent in some of the content of the WhatsApp messages between the party's most senior staff" as well as a wider culture of discrimination.

Describing the party as being in "an untenable situation", the inquiry said: "The evidence received pointed to a perception that some protected characteristics were regarded, by the party, more highly than others. Equally, this meant that some were less highly regarded.

"One recurrent theme during the witness interviews was a professed commitment to combatting discrimination towards those with protected characteristics. There was a near universal acceptance of the need for the Party to be a 'broad church.

"However, many of the individuals laying claim to these worthy ambitions had a very strong, even unbending view of what the Party should represent, who it should represent and how it should fight elections effectively. It was concerning to me that many failed to examine their own actions which were demonstrably unlikely to achieve that aim."

But the report also warns that Labour in 2017 was in a "debilitating inertia, factionalism and infighting which then distracted from what all profess to be a common cause - electoral success".

More follows...