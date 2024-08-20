Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

the independent debate

Would you support a four-day working week? Join The Independent Debate

Have your say: Should we look to recalibrate our work-life balance and adopt more flexible working patterns?

Tuesday 20 August 2024 07:00
Comments
The government’s plans to introduce a right to switch off
The government’s plans to introduce a right to switch off (Getty Images)

Campaigners are preparing to launch a fresh pilot for a four-day working week in the hope the new Labour government will be more open-minded to the scheme.

And we want to know if our readers also think chopping a day off the average Monday to Friday is a good idea.

Run by the UK’s 4 Day Week Campaign the project is due to take place in November and report its findings to the government next summer.

It comes as staff who are consistently contacted by bosses outside of normal working hours could be in line for thousands of pounds of compensation under Labour plans.

The government’s plans to introduce a right to switch off, establishing a barrier between workers’ professional and home lives, could see staff securing bumper payouts at employment tribunals.

Do you think a four-day working week would be more productive for businesses and their employees? Should workers look to recalibrate their work-life balance, including a right to switch off?

