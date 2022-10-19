Tory MPs to rebel against government over fracking despite threat of losing whip

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tory MPs are openly saying they will vote against the government over fracking – even if they lose the party whip as a punishment.

In an extraordinary instruction, the Tory deputy chief whip had declared the clash “a confidence motion” – a status normally given to a vote on the future of a government itself.

It “is a 100 per cent hard 3 line whip”, an email to Conservative MP reads, adding: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the government.”

But former energy minister Chris Skidmore, who signed net-zero pledges into law, tweeted: “For the sake of our environment and climate, I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 General Election.

“I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision.”

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch said she would follow suit.

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, wrote: “Personally, I do not and have never supported fracking in West Sussex as our dangerous local roads would never support the additional vehicle movements, even if residents consented.”

Labour is attempting to ban the return of fracking with an opposition day vote which, if it passes, will set aside Commons time to force a further binding vote on fracking itself.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg sought to limit a Tory rebellion over shale gas extraction by insisting communities will have a veto on fracking in their area.

He said national government would be unable to overrule the objections from communities, with one option under consideration involving local referendums for areas where fracking is proposed.

Mr Rees-Mogg, in a message directed at Conservative MPs, told the Commons: “There’s an absolute local consent lock.

“Any process to determine local consent must be run independently and this House will vote on any scheme that we bring forward.”

More follows...