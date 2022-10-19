Tory MPs ordered to defeat Labour attempt to ban fracking or lose party whip
‘This is a confidence motion in the government’, deputy chief whip says – ahead of vote later
Conservative MPs have been ordered to defeat a Labour attempt to ban the return of fracking or be stripped of the party whip, ahead of a vote later.
In an extraordinary instruction, the Tory deputy chief whip has declared the clash “a confidence motion” – a status normally given to a vote on the future of a government.
It “is a 100 per cent hard 3 line whip”, an email to Conservative MP reads, adding: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the government.”
The wording suggests any rebels will lose the party whip if they join Labour in voting to guarantee parliamentary time for a bill to ban drilling for shale gas – after ministers refused a vote on the controversy.
And it creates enormous difficulties for the dozens of Tory MPs who have vowed to oppose the return of fracking and demanded a mechanism for local people to block any wells.
The Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, the housing minister Lee Rowley and the Cabinet Office minister Brendan Clarke-Smith are among senior figures who have spoken out.
The email, sent by deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker, reads: “I know this is difficult for some colleagues, but we simply cannot allow this. Please speak with your whip with any issues.”
more to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies