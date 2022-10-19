Tory MPs ordered to defeat Labour attempt to ban fracking or lose party whip

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative MPs have been ordered to defeat a Labour attempt to ban the return of fracking or be stripped of the party whip, ahead of a vote later.

In an extraordinary instruction, the Tory deputy chief whip has declared the clash “a confidence motion” – a status normally given to a vote on the future of a government.

It “is a 100 per cent hard 3 line whip”, an email to Conservative MP reads, adding: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the government.”

The wording suggests any rebels will lose the party whip if they join Labour in voting to guarantee parliamentary time for a bill to ban drilling for shale gas – after ministers refused a vote on the controversy.

And it creates enormous difficulties for the dozens of Tory MPs who have vowed to oppose the return of fracking and demanded a mechanism for local people to block any wells.

The Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, the housing minister Lee Rowley and the Cabinet Office minister Brendan Clarke-Smith are among senior figures who have spoken out.

The email, sent by deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker, reads: “I know this is difficult for some colleagues, but we simply cannot allow this. Please speak with your whip with any issues.”

more to follow