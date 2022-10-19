Jump to content

Tory MPs ordered to defeat Labour attempt to ban fracking or lose party whip

‘This is a confidence motion in the government’, deputy chief whip says – ahead of vote later

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 19 October 2022 11:32
Government could allow higher ‘seismic limits’ at fracking sites, Jacob Rees-Mogg suggests

Conservative MPs have been ordered to defeat a Labour attempt to ban the return of fracking or be stripped of the party whip, ahead of a vote later.

In an extraordinary instruction, the Tory deputy chief whip has declared the clash “a confidence motion” –  a status normally given to a vote on the future of a government.

It “is a 100 per cent hard 3 line whip”, an email to Conservative MP reads, adding: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the government.”

The wording suggests any rebels will lose the party whip if they join Labour in voting to guarantee parliamentary time for a bill to ban drilling for shale gas – after ministers refused a vote on the controversy.

And it creates enormous difficulties for the dozens of Tory MPs who have vowed to oppose the return of fracking and demanded a mechanism for local people to block any wells.

The Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, the housing minister Lee Rowley and the Cabinet Office minister Brendan Clarke-Smith are among senior figures who have spoken out.

The email, sent by deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker, reads: “I know this is difficult for some colleagues, but we simply cannot allow this. Please speak with your whip with any issues.”

