Lower income and single parents ‘more wary of stigma’ around free breakfast clubs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has vowed to make claiming free government help for children stigma-free, as hundreds of universal free breakfast clubs are set to open.

New parent polling has revealed lower income and single parents are more likely to be wary of stigma and feeling guilty for using government-funded support, such as breakfast clubs.

Single parents were among those most affected, with nearly four in ten (38 per cent) saying they feel guilty about accepting targeted free help, compared to 28 per cent of parents with a partner.

Lower income parents were also more likely to be wary of stigma surrounding free breakfast clubs, with almost half of parents earning under £15,000 feeling this way.

Meanwhile only 19 per cent of higher earners on £50,000 or more agreed.

open image in gallery The survey also found half of parents said they’d be more likely to use government support if it was free for everyone - rather than labelled as just for those ‘in need’ ( Reuters )

The survey also found more than half of parents said they’d be more likely to use government support if it was free for everyone rather than labelled as just for those “in need”. It comes as the government prepares to roll out a further 500 universal free breakfast clubs in April.

“I was raised by a single parent, so I know first-hand the struggles facing parents trying to make ends meet and how important it is to tackle outdated stigmas with practical support that people can feel every day,” education secretary Bridget Phillipson said.

The government started trialling free breakfast clubs in 2025 with an initial scheme for around 180,000 pupils, launching in 750 primaries after the Easter holidays.

open image in gallery From April, over 1250 free breakfast clubs will be up and running across the country, with another 1,500 opening in September. ( PA Wire )

From April, over 1,250 free breakfast clubs will be up and running across the country, with another 1,500 opening in September.

The clubs are predicted to save parents up to £450 and 95 hours in childcare a year.

Ms Phillipson added: “Free breakfast clubs are revolutionising morning routines up and down the country, becoming an essential part of modern-day life for working families.

“From settling a child into the school day to helping parents get to work, free breakfast clubs are giving every child the best start in life - delivering on our plan for national renewal.

open image in gallery The clubs are predicted to save parents up to £450 and 95 hours in childcare a year. ( Getty Images )

Nearly half of parents (45 per cent) also said they'd prioritise a school with a free breakfast club when choosing where to send their child.

Single mother of three Maria Carnevale described the impact the free breakfast club has had on her children.

“My kids absolutely love breakfast club - it gives them such a fun, positive start to their day and the chance to chat, play and engage with their friends before school begins,” the mother from Eastwood, Rotherham said.

“It’s become something they genuinely look forward to each morning, and it sets them up in such a good mood for the day ahead.

“For me, it’s made a huge difference too; it helps our mornings run smoothly, takes away the rush and stress, and means I can get to work on time or spend those precious moments with my newborn that I’d otherwise miss.”