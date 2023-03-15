Who will be eligible for extended free childcare and when will it start?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to use a “Budget for growth” to boost efforts to get people back to work, with a major expansion of childcare support set to form a key part of the package.

Reports of a multibillion-pound expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds received a tentative welcome on Tuesday, as parents and nurseries awaited the full details from the chancellor.

The plan is believed to include 30 hours a week of childcare for parents in England with one and two-year-olds, building significantly on the current provision.

Jeremy Hunt leaving Downing Street to deliver the Budget (REUTERS)

Mr Hunt is expected on Wednesday to reference the “difficult decisions” taken last November to stabilise the markets, following the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss, as he pitches a plan the government hopes can deliver “sustainable” growth.

A union official has praised the government's decision to expand 30 hours of funded childcare to cover one- and two-year-olds as well as three- and four-year-olds.

Andy Prendergast, the GMB's national secretary for commercial services, told TalkTV: “Certainly, anything on free childcare certainly helps.

“We have a situation where there are not enough people in the workforce.

Childcare costs in the UK are some of the most expensive in the world (Getty/iStock)

“Many of our members who take maternity [leave] can't afford to come back so the more childcare that is available is ultimately good for the economy, it creates jobs.

“I think the one real issue we have is a lot of those jobs in nurseries are very badly paid with bad terms and conditions and I think that has to be addressed.”

But who will benefit from the £4 billion move?

Currently, all three and four-year-olds are entitled to a free part-time nursery education place for 15 hours a week, 38 weeks a year. They qualify for 30 hours of free childcare if both parents earn the equivalent of at least 16 hours a week at the national living wage which means the vast majority of working families qualify although the very richest (those making more than £100,000 are not eligible).

The new plan would provide 30 hours a week to parents of one- and two-year olds, and increase funding by £288m by 2024-25 for the existing programme of free childcare for three-year-olds.

It is not yet clear whether the new plan for one and two-year-olds will extend to the wealthiest families.

The government will give local authorities funding to start setting up wraparound childcare provision in schools, starting in September 2024, as it tries to match Labour’s pledge to come up with a bold offer on childcare ahead of the next election.

Mr Hunt is also planning to increase the hourly rate paid to childcare providers by the government to deliver its existing 30-hour weekly entitlement.

As part of the package of measures, Mr Hunt is expected to bring in changes to the staff-to-child ratios for two-year-olds in childcare.

At present, each carer can only look after four children but that is set to rise to five – in line with Scotland – in an attempt to make childcare cheaper.

One Whitehall source told the Guardian they believed that Mr Hunt could set out a new free hours entitlement for parents of children aged between nine and 36 months, and an additional offer for one-year-olds from disadvantaged families.

Childcare costs in the UK are among the highest in the world and the government has been under pressure, including from some of its own MPs, to provide more help for parents.

Parents are already marking how much money the new childcare plans could save their households.

A mother of a 16-month-old has called the government's expected announcement to extend funded childcare for one and two-year-olds “almost life-changing” for her family.

Nora Parr, a part-time academic based in Hornsey, north London, said she and her partner currently pay £1,040 a month for four half-days of nursery a week for their daughter.

“The news is exhilarating,” she said.

“We could apply for a mortgage, I could work more... (I) pick up the baby after lunch and finish work during her nap, every minute of childcare is spent on working hours.

“I could have five minutes to myself!

“The nursery is brilliant, but it takes a big chunk of our budget. The change to our finances would be almost life-changing... It would save us 1000+ a month.”