Spring Statement: Rishi Sunak announces 5p cut to fuel duty until March 2023

Rishi Sunak has announced a 5p cut per litre to fuel duty until March 2023, saying it represents the “biggest cut to fuel duty rates ever”.

After pressure to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis, the chancellor said the government would for the second time in 20 years cut fuel duty.

“Not by one, not even by two, but by 5p per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates - ever,” he told MPs during the spring statement.

The chancellor added: “While some have called for the cut to last until August, I have decided it will be in place until March next year - a full 12 months.

“Together with the freeze, it’s a tax cut this year for hard-working families and businesses worth over £5 billion, and it will take effect from 6pm tonight.”

The chancellor also told MPs that VAT would be reduced from five per cent to zero on materials such as solar panels and heat pumps, saying: “A family having a solar panel installed will see tax savings worth over £1,000. And savings on their energy bill of over £300 per year”.

His announcements came after he said the Russian invasion of Ukraine – alongside UK government sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime – are not “cost-free for us at home” and present a “risk” to the recovery.

He said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has recognised there is an “unusually high uncertainty around the outlook”, adding: “It is too early to know the full impact of the Ukraine war on the UK economy.

“But their initial view, combined with high global inflation and continuing supply chain pressures, means the OBR now forecast growth this year of 3.8%.

“The OBR then expect the economy to grow by 1.8% in 2023, and 2.1%, 1.8% and 1.7% in the following three years.”

