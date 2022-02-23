Boris Johnson dodges question about government dropping foie gras and fur import ban

Prime minister was asked about the policy change at prime minister’s questions

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 23 February 2022 16:31
Comments
(UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)

Boris Johnson has dodged a question about reports the government has dropped plans for an import ban on fur and foie gras.

The two luxury products had been due to face a trade bar as part of the government's Animals Abroad Bill – but the policy now seems to have been ditched.

Campaigners have long called for the bans as a means of improving animal welfare, but the BBC reported last week that objections from Cabinet ministers have seen the ideas shelves.

Newly-appointed Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is said to be against restricting the products, on the grounds of personal choice.

And defence secretary Ben Wallace is said to believe that it would make it difficult to source bear-skin hats for Guardsmen soldiers.

Recommended

In the House of Commons on Wednesday Labour MP Kerry McCarthy linked the policy change on the two luxury goods to the cost of living crisis, asking Mr Johnson:

"How does the prime minister think it looks when we're in a cost of living crisis with our constituents struggling to put food on the table or coats on their kids backs, when members of their cabinet have thrown their toys out of the pram because they want to eat foie gras or wear fur?"

But Mr Johnson avoided directly answering the question, replying on a way that avoided mentioning the policies.

"We are tackling the cost of living crisis, which is caused by a global inflation spike with everything we can do.

"And I thank my right honurable friend the chancellor in particular for what he's doing to abate the cost of energy; lifting the living wage by the biggest ever amount; helping people on Universal Credit, Mr Speaker.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

"And the single best thing that we've done on the cost of living, Mr Speaker, is making sure that we've got millions more people into work 430,000 more in employment now than there were before the pandemic began. That's how we're tackling the cost of living. Mr. Speaker, we'll get on with it."

Foie Gras production has for years been banned in the UK on cruelty grounds; it involves force-feeding ducks or geese in order to fatten their liver.

Recommended

Fur-farming has been illegal in the UK since the turn of the millennium but millions of pounds worth is still imported.

The government’s Animals Abroad bill is supposed to include other measures to help animals living in other countries such as restrictions on trophy hunting and holidays that lead to the neglect of animals. These separate measures are expected to go ahead when the bill proceeds.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in