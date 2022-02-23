Boris Johnson bows to pressure and orders review of Russia Today licence

Boris Johnson’s government has bowed to pressure and asked media regulator Ofcom to review the broadcast licence of the Russia-backed RT channel.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the government to tackle the “Putin propaganda” put out by the state-controlled channel, formerly known as Russia Today.

The prime minister revealed at PMQs on Wednesday that culture secretary Nadine Dorries had now “asked Ofcom to review that matter” – though he also cited the importance of “free speech”.

Mr Johnson said: “We live in a country that believes in free speech. I think it’s important we leave it up to Ofcom, rather than politicians, to decide which media organisations to ban – that’s what Russia does.”

However, Ms Dorries’ letter to Ofcom, shared at PMQs began, took a quite different tack. The culture secretary urged the regulator to take “timely and transparent” action against RT.

The culture secretary said the channel was “demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign” – saying it was “essential” that the UK limits Russia’s “ability to spread propaganda at home”.

“I have concerns that broadcasters such as RT, whom Ofcom have found to have repeatedly breached the Broadcasting Code in the past, will also look to spread harmful disinformation about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine,” Ms Dorries said in her letter to Ofcom chief Melanie Dawes.

Ofcom has said that – given the seriousness of events in Ukraine – it was ready to act “as a priority” if concerns were raised about the accuracy or impartiality of any broadcaster.

In 2019, Ofcom fined RT £200,000 for its failure to observe “due impartiality” in seven news and current affairs programmes, including its coverage of the war in Syria and the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Sir Keir told the Commons on Wednesday that RT was president Vladimir Putin’s “personal propaganda tool” and said he could see “no reason why it should be allowed to keep broadcasting in this country”.

Mr Johnson made at jibe about Alex Salmond’s work with RT after SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford attacked the government over the “sewer of dirty Russian money has been allowed to run through London for years”.

The prime minister responded: “His indignation is a bit much coming from somebody, whose very own Alex Salmond is a leading presenter, as a far as I know, on Russia Today.”

Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone asked Mr Johnson whether he agreed it was “an absolute disgrace” that Mr Salmond “sees fit to broadcast his half-baked views week after week” on RT.

The PM said it was “a brilliant and powerful question … would it not have been more powerful if it had come from the leader of the SNP?”

The former Scottish first minister is no longer in the SNP, having formed the Alba Party last year. He has faced criticism for continued to broadcast his The Alex Salmond Show on RT.

A spokesperson for Ofcom told The Independent: “All licensees must observe Ofcom’s rules, including due accuracy and due impartiality. If broadcasters break those rules, we will not hesitate to step in.

The watchdog added: “Given the seriousness of the Ukraine crisis, we will examine complaints about any broadcaster’s news coverage of this issue as a priority.”