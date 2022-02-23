Boris Johnson announces further package of military support to Ukraine

Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will soon be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine.

Tensions in eastern Europe continue to rise, with the West now fearing a "full-scale" Russian invasion after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions and sent troop in for "peacekeeping" duties.

Mr Johnson opened PMQs by addressing the situation, pledging further support to Ukraine.

"In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia... the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine," the prime minister said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.