Government set to ditch promised animal welfare ban on fur imports and foie gras

Jacob Rees-Mogg among ministers said to be opposed to the anti-cruelty policies

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Saturday 19 February 2022 09:20
Comments
<p>Ducks are force-fed during foe gras production</p>

Ducks are force-fed during foe gras production

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The government is likely to drop a promised ban on imports of fur and foie gras because of opposition within the Cabinet.

The policies were set to be included in new animal welfare legislation, but several ministers are reported to have raised concerns about the plan.

Jacob Rees-Mogg – who has just been prompted to Cabinet as Brexit Opportunities Minister – is said to be among opponents of the changes.

Farmers in the UK are already banned from producing foie gras because it involves force-feeding ducks and geese in order to fatten their liver – but the food can still be imported from abroad.

Fur farming has also been illegal in the UK since 2000 but campaigners have long pushed for an import ban on farmed fur produced in other countries.

Recommended

The government's Animals Abroad Bill was expected to include the two trade bans as a way of improving animal welfare, but it has been held up by disagreements within government.

It is also supposed to include other measures to help animals living in other countries such as restrictions on trophy hunting and holidays that lead to the neglect of animals.

Ministers have confirmed that they will go ahead with the trophy hunting aspect of the bills but the BBC reports that action and foie gras and imported fur are likely to be ditched.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Mr Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, is said to be opposed to the bans because he believes people should have the choice to buy products produced in cruel ways if they wish.

Other ministers including Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have also raised concerns that a fur ban could ban the import of bear fur hats worn by Guardsmen soldiers.

Recommended

Environment minister Lord Goldsmith had previously said last year that the government would legislate for the bans at "the earliest possible slot".

But a spokesperson for the government now says no final decision has been taken, adding that the cabinet is"united in its commitment to upholding its world-leading standards in animal welfare".

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in