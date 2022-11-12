Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

G20 ‘family photo’ scrapped because leaders don’t want to be pictured with Russians

Putin’s stand-in Sergei Lavrov expected to face hail of condemnation over war in Ukraine

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Saturday 12 November 2022 00:08
Comments
<p>Vladimir Putin is staying away from the summit in Indonesia</p>

Vladimir Putin is staying away from the summit in Indonesia

(AP)

Plans for a “family photo” of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week have been scrapped because presidents and prime ministers were unwilling to stand alongside an envoy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

For the first time at a gathering of the world’s 20 biggest economies, there will be no picture of the attendees lined up in rows and smiling for the cameras.

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Mr Putin will not be present for the two-day summit in beach resort Bali, with the Russian delegation led instead by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

But Mr Lavrov, who has been a leading public apologist for Mr Putin’s illegal war, is viewed as equally unacceptable to take part in the traditional line-up.

It has not been announced which world leaders raised objections to being pictured with Mr Lavrov. US president Joe Biden has led global condemnation of Russia’s aggression and Rishi Sunak has maintained the UK’s robust sanctions against Moscow.

Recommended

Mr Lavrov is expected to face a hail of rebukes as world leaders face one another across the conference table for talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moscow’s ministry of foreign affairs said he will voice Russia’s “readiness to remain a reliable supplier of food and energy to foreign markets on a commercial and humanitarian basis”.

But his words are likely to be treated with scorn by world leaders who blame Russia for upending the world’s fragile recovery after the Covid pandemic, fuelling global inflation and disrupting vital food supplies to vulnerable countries.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained Mr Putin’s no-show as being related to the his busy schedule and the need to stay in Russia. He said there were no plans for the Russian president to address fellow leaders remotely.

Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and other world leaders pose for a picture at last year’s G20 summit in Rome

(AP)

But Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to make a video address to the leaders of countries including the UK, US, China, India, France, Germany and Canada, after his spokesperson said he will join the summit "in some format”.

Recommended

China’s president Xi Jinping will meet his counterparts Mr Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron for talks on the margin of the summit, said Beijing.

The meeting with Mr Biden, which the White House said would take place on Monday, will be the pair’s first face-to-face meeting since he became president, though they previously met during the Obama presidency.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in