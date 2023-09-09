Indian prime minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India (via REUTERS)

Rishi Sunak and other world leaders are arriving at the New Delhi venue for the start of the G20 summit this morning, where they are being greeted by host Narendra Modi.

The Indian prime minister is set to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit with 15 different countries, including the UK, while the main agenda items for the group meetings include Ukraine, the climate crisis, economic growth for the developing world and the potential inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.

Speaking after his arrival in India yesterday, Mr Sunak said he would use the two-day summit highlight the “devastating impact” Russia’s actions in Ukraine are having on the cost of living in the UK and food security globally.

Vladimir Putin is skipping this weekend’s summit but will be represented by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and Mr Sunak said he would “put pressure on Russia to cease attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine”.