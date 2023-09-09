G20 summit – live: World leaders arrive for start of talks as Sunak vows to ‘put pressure’ on Russia
Sessions on ‘One Earth’ and ‘One Family’ to be held today as leaders hold key bilateral talks on sidelines
Rishi Sunak and other world leaders are arriving at the New Delhi venue for the start of the G20 summit this morning, where they are being greeted by host Narendra Modi.
The Indian prime minister is set to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit with 15 different countries, including the UK, while the main agenda items for the group meetings include Ukraine, the climate crisis, economic growth for the developing world and the potential inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.
Speaking after his arrival in India yesterday, Mr Sunak said he would use the two-day summit highlight the “devastating impact” Russia’s actions in Ukraine are having on the cost of living in the UK and food security globally.
Vladimir Putin is skipping this weekend’s summit but will be represented by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and Mr Sunak said he would “put pressure on Russia to cease attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine”.
Vast media centre abuzz with excitement as G20 gets underway
The first day of the G20 summit in Delhi kicked off this morning with an unexpected downpour, bringing a welcome dip in temperatures – still very warm in northern India in early September – to greet world leaders.
More than 3,000 journalists arrived very early in the morning at the media centre of the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, which has been built specifically for this summit and sprung to life just in time for this historic occasion for India.
Inside the media convention centre, the air hummed with excitement as journalists began preparing to provide live coverage of the event.
The sprawling complex is, like the rest of Delhi in recent days, adorned with towering images of host Narendra Modi beaming ear to ear, as well as other life-sized posters and billboards proudly announcing the themes of India’s G20 presidency.
The G20 logo of a globe sitting on a lotus has been splashed across the walls of the media centre in vibrant colours.
Given the scale of the event the media centre is separated from the venue where world leaders are gathering, meaning the epicentre of attention in on a set of colossal screens dominating the two-story hall. These screens offer a view of Bharat Mandapam proper, where the leaders are arriving to deliberate on critical global matters.
G20 schedule for first day: ‘One Earth, One Family'
The first session of the G20 summit, entitled “One Earth”, will begin shortly at 10.30am IST (6am BST).
The discussion will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and firming the agenda of global net zero emissions.
Following the lunch break, another session on the topic of “One Family” will commence at 3pm IST.
The two sessions are based on India’s G20 presidency theme: One Earth - One Family - One Future, which is drawn from a Sanskrit Hindu scripture.
The first day of the summit will conclude with a special dinner hosted by India’s president Droupadi Murmu at 7pm.
Modi greets world leaders as G20 begins
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the G20 leaders’ summit from the Bharat Mandapam venue here in New Delhi.
The first day of the summit is getting under way with the arrival of world leaders at the venue from 9.30am IST onwards.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is welcoming leaders from the G20 countries and invited guests.
